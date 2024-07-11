Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 53.7 %

FENG stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

