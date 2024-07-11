Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,791 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 876,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

