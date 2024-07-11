Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.24. 880,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,613. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $145.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

