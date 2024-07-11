Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.9% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 95,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PM opened at $102.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.