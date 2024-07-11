Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 342,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 718,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

