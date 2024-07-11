Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 6.4%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 2,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

