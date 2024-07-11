Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.20

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 710026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Jorge Valladares purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennant Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 511,188 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,917,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 399,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 289,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

