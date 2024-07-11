Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $53,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Perficient by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after buying an additional 158,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2,123.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. 371,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,719. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

