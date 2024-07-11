Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.97. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $170.59 and a 52 week high of $328.57. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 131.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 12.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $85,222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

