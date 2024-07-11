Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $276,139.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $276,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,029,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,015,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %

PAYC opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average is $180.00. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

