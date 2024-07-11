Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 19.7 %
PKTEF traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.59.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
