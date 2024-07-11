Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 19.7 %

PKTEF traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.59.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

