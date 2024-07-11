Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PCYG stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

