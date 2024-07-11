Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 21,401,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 55,685,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 235.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,168,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,697,000 after purchasing an additional 886,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

