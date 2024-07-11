Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,043 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for about 4.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. 1,077,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

