Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.13

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.13 and last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 2919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.13.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

