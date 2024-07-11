Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 130,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

