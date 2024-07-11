Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 4.5 %

OXBR stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

