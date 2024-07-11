Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Ventum Financial

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORE. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

ORE stock remained flat at C$1.25 during trading on Thursday. 149,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,601.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

