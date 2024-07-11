Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

