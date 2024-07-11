OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $39.75 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and $11.83 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

