Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up about 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $82,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,289. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.