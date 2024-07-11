Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

