ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Down 3.8%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 295,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 402,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ODP Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ODP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

