Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.56

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 145409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.