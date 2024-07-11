ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.
About ObsEva
