NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 2,648.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NSFDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.51. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.