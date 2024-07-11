NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.91 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,239,590 shares of company stock worth $379,683,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

