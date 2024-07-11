Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 27,273 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

