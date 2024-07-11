Nuformix (LON:NFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 287669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24.
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
