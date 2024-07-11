NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

NU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

NU Trading Up 0.3 %

NU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,976,980. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. NU has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.41.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 3.2% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

