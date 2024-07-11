Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile
Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.