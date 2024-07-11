Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,143,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 340,549 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.79. 3,833,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,023. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

