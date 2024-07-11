Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $175.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.61.

NSC opened at $214.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

