Nick Keher Acquires 146 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($192.62).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Nick Keher bought 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($190.75).
  • On Monday, May 13th, Nick Keher bought 131 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($191.29).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 106 ($1.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,268,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,282. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of £914.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.99. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.33) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 282 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.69) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.75 ($3.54).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

