NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Up 2.8%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $74.95. 2,066,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,669,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

