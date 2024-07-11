Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in June

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nextech3D.AI Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NEXCF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 67,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,189. Nextech3D.AI has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 624.32% and a negative net margin of 457.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

