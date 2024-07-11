Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.15

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$63.15 and last traded at C$62.65, with a volume of 11348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGT. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.93.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

