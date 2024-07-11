Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

