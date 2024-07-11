NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.96 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and approximately $274.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00008643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,891,367 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,768,596 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,199,801,080 with 1,096,600,416 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.62175735 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $196,054,053.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

