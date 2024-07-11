National Bankshares Lowers DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DRI Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

DHT.UN opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.92. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

