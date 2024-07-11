My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0440

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $143,409.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

