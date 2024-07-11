Morgan Stanley Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

