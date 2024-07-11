Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,720.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,720 ($34.84) and last traded at GBX 2,720 ($34.84), with a volume of 28555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,655 ($34.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.02) to GBX 3,000 ($38.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 1.3 %

About Morgan Sindall Group

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,524.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,348.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

