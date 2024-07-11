Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $64.15 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $64.15 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $158.06 or 0.00275435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.00588441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00116433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036274 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00039169 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00065703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.