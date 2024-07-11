Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.60

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.60 and last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 226579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,099,000 after purchasing an additional 838,460 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $35,414,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,726,000 after acquiring an additional 411,946 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

