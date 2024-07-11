Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Trading Up 2.7%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

