Mina Market Capitalization Reaches $558.48 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $558.48 million and $16.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,173,102,445 coins and its circulating supply is 1,130,452,000 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,172,943,425.8400393 with 1,130,117,278.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.50001054 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $17,957,822.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

