MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,305.72

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,305.72, but opened at $1,396.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,411.50, with a volume of 485,894 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,165.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total value of $962,165.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $962,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock worth $26,785,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

