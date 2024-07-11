Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1,056.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,167 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,669,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,818,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.