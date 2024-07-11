Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $1,376,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,434,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13.

Shares of TEAM traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

